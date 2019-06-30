OCCK Takes Over Abilene Public Transportation

A Salina based organization will begin providing public transportation in Abilene beginning on Monday.

Effective July 1st, OCCK, Inc. will be providing all general public transportation for the City of Abilene.

According to OCCK, recent changes within the city management structure have allowed this new partnership to develop. This new venture will be a joint partnership between OCCK, Inc., the City of Abilene, and the Kansas Department of Transportation.

OCCK’s Transportation Department will continue the same service which has been provided by the Parks and Recreation Department. They will employ the same drivers, using the same vehicles. Fares will remain consistent. Passes will be honored. However, for the first two weeks of service, they will not charge fares. Fares will resume on Monday, July 15.

OCCK currently serves 14 counties in north central Kansas, including Dickinson County, since 1970. We provide about 380,000 rides per year, which continues to grow, through:

CityGo —Salina’s fixed route bus system that serves more than 80 percent of the city with about 200 bus stops throughout. Operated as a partnership with OCCK, the City of Salina and the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Regional Paratransit Demand Response Service —OCCK offers Regional Paratransit, origin-to-destination, on-demand service for the general public throughout North Central Kansas, including passengers with disabilities and seniors. Riders will be picked up at their address and dropped off at their destination. Counties served include Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Ellsworth, Jewell, Mitchell, Lincoln, Marion, McPherson, Osborne, Ottawa, Republic, Saline and Smith.

Med-A-Van Service —Non-emergency medical transportation to and from Salina Regional Health Center and its affiliates in fourteen counties in north central Kansas. This service is financially supported by the Salina Regional Health Foundation.

Non Emergency Medical Transportation —OCCK contracts with KanCare providers to provide non-emergency medical transportation throughout Kansas. However only Medicaid recipient passengers are eligible for this service.

81 Connection—the newest transportation service. This fixed route bus service runs three roundtrips each day from Belleville to Salina, with stops along Highway 81/135. A partnership between OCCK, the Kansas Department of Transportation, Ottawa County Transportation and Solomon Valley Transportation.

OCCK strives to provide safe, affordable, quality, efficient transportation for people of all ages and abilities.

To schedule your rides, please call the toll free number 855-KSRIDES (855) 577-4337.