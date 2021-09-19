Salina, KS

OCCK Planning Open House Event

Todd PittengerSeptember 19, 2021

OCCK’s Solution Outreach Center invites the public to its annual open house.

According to the organization, the Solution Outreach Center provides assistive technology services to Saline, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Ottawa, Cloud, Jewell, Republic, Dickinson, and Mitchell counties.  Demonstrations will feature accessible gaming, smart house technology, aids for daily living, magnifiers for individuals with visual impairments, amplified telephones, and eye gaze.  OCCK will provide refreshments and snacks.

In 2020, the Solution Outreach Center served 964 individuals with disabilities across its nine-county service area.

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north-central Kansas to anyone with any long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives.  OCCK delivers an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.

The open house event is this coming Tuesday, September 21st, at 1605 W. Schilling Road (the old Mr. Market building), between 03:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

