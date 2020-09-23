OCCK Planning Employment Expo

OCCK, Inc. will be holding the 30th Annual Employment Expo on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This year’s event will be virtual.

According to the organization, this free event is open to all north central Kansas employers and job seekers. Employers will set up a booth online and will be able to chat with potential applicants directly. Both employers and job seekers must register in advance.

To register for the event, visit the OCCK website at www.occk.com and look for Virtual Employment Expo. For more information, contact Workforce Solutions of OCCK at 785.827.9383 extension 176.

The event is sponsored by Workforce Solutions of OCCK, Kansas WorkforceOne, Aetna and the Salina Human Resource Management Association.

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.

For more information about OCCK, Inc., visit www.occk.com.

