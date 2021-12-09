OCCK Offering Rapid COVID Testing

A Salina organization is making rapid COVID tests available.

According to OCCK, they are now participating in the KDHE Community COVID Testing Program.

By partnering with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and their Community Volunteer Testing Program, OCCK will provide access to no-cost COVID rapid testing resources for their neighbors, customers, and communities. KDHE provides the testing supplies and equipment and OCCK provides the personnel and coordination. No-cost testing for the public will be available in Salina, Abilene, Concordia, and Beloit.

“By offering the COVID testing in these rural communities, we will cut down on travel time for people, and that’s huge,” said Kendra Krier, Regional Manager for OCCK, Inc. “We understand the need for making testing accessible on a larger scale and we’re happy to help in any way we can.”

Testing is available by appointment only. No walk-in testing requests are accepted. You can visit the KDHE website at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov for information on the type of testing and how to contact us to make an appointment. Or you can call OCCK at (785) 827-9383 or (800) 526-9731 to schedule your appointment.

What you need to know about testing:

Testing is by appointment only. Testing is drive up and rapid testing only. Staff will supervise your self-collection and will give you further instructions on how to get your results. Testing is at no charge to the individual. We will not be collecting any funds or insurance information for this service. At this time, this testing is not available for serial testing, or those required for employment on a regular basis.

For additional questions about this new program, please contact Leslie Webb, OCCK’s Risk Manager and the Acting Program Administrator and KDHE liaison.