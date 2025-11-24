OCCK Adds New Stops for 81 Connection

OCCK Inc. Transportation is pleased to announce the addition of new stops on the 81 Connection route, expanding access and improving regional mobility for riders traveling between Belleville and Salina. The updated route will go into effect on December 1, 2025.

The new stops added are:

Casey’s, 2087 N. 145 th Road, Concordia

Road, Concordia City Hall, 206 E. Main, Glasco

City Square Park, Delphos

The new stops are designed to better connect riders to key destinations, improve convenience, and support growing transportation needs across North Central Kansas. Updated maps and schedules will be available soon.

“These improvements reflect our ongoing commitment to enhancing mobility options for the communities we serve,” said Trell Grinter, OCCK Transportation Director. “The new stops will offer riders greater flexibility and improved access to work, healthcare, education, and essential services along the corridor.”

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.

OCCK is committed to providing transportation services to the general public, seniors, and persons with disabilities, through a variety of programs, including a fixed route service in Salina, CityGo, a regional paratransit service that serves fourteen counties, non emergency medical transportation for people with Medicaid, as well as non emergency medical transportation for clients of Salina Regional Health Center, a regional fixed route service, 81 Connection, KANcycle – the regional bike sharing program, GoAbilene public transportation, KanConnect, the regional fixed route service, GoConcordia public transportation, and the newest program, OCCK OnDemand.

For more information about OCCK, Inc., visit www.occk.com. For more information about CityGo and OCCK Transportation, visit www.salinacitygo.com. Or contact the OCCK Transportation Center at 785-826-1583.