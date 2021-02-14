Salina, KS

Nursing Education Center to be Dedicated

Todd PittengerFebruary 14, 2021

The newest addition to the Kansas Wesleyan University campus will be dedicated this week.

Accirding to KWU the Nursing Education  Center will be dedicated Friday, Feb. 19 with a special virtual ceremony. The event will begin at 3:30 p.m. and can be viewed at http://portal.stretchinternet.com/kwu.

KWU administration and faculty, led by President Dr. Matt Thompson, will speak briefly and will be joined by the President of Salina Regional Health Center, Joel Phelps. The video presentation will include an in-depth tour of the facility, the first such tour available to members of the general public.

The Kansas Wesleyan University Nursing Education Center is the first new, on-campus building dedicated solely to academics in over 50 years. The $5 million facility has been named a Center of Excellence by Laerdal, makers of Nursing simulation equipment, and it provides the latest technology throughout.

Classes began in the new facility Jan. 12.

