Nundu earns KCAC Men’s Soccer weekly honor

Kansas Wesleyan’s Abaenya Nundu has been selected as the KCAC Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts for the Coyotes in two matches last week.



More commonly known as Ali, Nundu had a breakout game last Wednesday at Sterling. He recorded a hat trick and assisted on two goals to earn eight points in the match. He had a part in all five goals for the Coyotes in a 5-2 win over the Warriors.



In two matches last week, the Coyotes went 1-1, defeating Sterling 5-2, and falling to No. 9 ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan 1-0.



KWU is 9-4-1 overall and 6-2-1 in the KCAC heading into matches this week, at home against Bethel on Wednesday and at Friends on Saturday. Just four matches remain in the regular season, with matches the following week at Bethany and the regular season finale at home on October 28 against Southwestern.