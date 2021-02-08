Numerous Hay Bales Go Up In Flames

Several hay bales are destroyed by fire in southeast Saline County and the Sheriff’s office is investigating the cause of the fire as suspicious.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that emergency crews were sent to the 3700 block of S. Whitmore Rd. at 5:40 a.m. Saturday to the report of round hay bales on fire.

Rural Fire District No. 1 and Sheriff’s deputies responded, but the fire had destroyed the bales–who were owned by 65-year-old Gregory Anderes, rural Gypsum.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire, but say that they believe the bales had been burning for a while and there wasn’t anything in the area that could have contributed to the start of the blaze. Soldan says that the cause is listed as suspicious.

A total number of hay bales destroyed was not given, but the total loss is listed at $3,500.