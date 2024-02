Burglars grab over twenty Barbie dolls from a Salina home.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that sometime between 3pm and 9:30pm Sunday, someone entered a home in the 200 block of South 10th Street and removed 20 to 25 Barbie dolls that were on a shelf in a room.

Police say the dolls were displayed in special holiday themes. Loss is listed at $600.

There was no sign of forced entry.