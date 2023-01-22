Nowell Named to The Sporting Newsâ€™ Midseason All-American Team

MANHATTAN, Kan.Â â€“ SeniorÂ Markquis NowellÂ was among 15 players nationally selected toÂ The Sporting Newsâ€™Â Midseason All-American Team, as recently announced by the organization.

Nowell was named to the Second Team, along with North Carolinaâ€™sÂ Armando Bacot, Xavierâ€™sÂ Souley Boum, UCLAâ€™sÂ Jaime JaquezÂ and TCUâ€™sÂ Mike Miles, Jr. The First Team consisted of Purdueâ€™sÂ Zach Edey, Alabamaâ€™sÂ Brandon Miller, Gonzagaâ€™sÂ Drew Timme, Arizonaâ€™sÂ Azuolas TubelisÂ and Kansasâ€™Â Jalen Wilson.

The Third Team included Memphisâ€™Â Kendric Davis, UConnâ€™sÂ Adama Sanogo, Penn Stateâ€™sÂ Jalen Pickett, N.C. Stateâ€™sÂ Terquavion SmithÂ and Iowaâ€™sÂ Kris Murray.

In addition, Nowell was named a Midseason All-American by ESPNâ€™s Jeff Borzello.

The honor is one of many for the 5-foot-8, 160-pound point guard from Harlem, N.Y., who was named the National Player of the Week by several media outlets on January 9 after his back-to-back 30-point performances in the wins at No. 6/6 Texas and No. 19/17 Baylor. In addition, he has twice been selected as the Big 12 Player of the Week, while he and teammateÂ Keyontae JohnsonÂ were recently named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List.

Nowell is averaging 16.7 points on 41.1 percent (90-of-219) from the field, including 36.8 percent (43-of-117) from 3-point range, and 88 percent (95-of-108) from the free throw line to go along with a Big 12-best 8.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 35.7 minutes per game. He is one of just two active Division I players to total more than 1,500 points, 500 assists and 200 steals in a career, while he is tops among active Division I players with 236 steals.

Nowell ranks among top-3 nationally in assists/game (8.2 apg./2nd) and total assists (156/3rd), while is 21st in assist/turnover ratio (2.79). He has six games of 10 or more assists this season, while he has five double-doubles (points/assists), including the schoolâ€™s first 30-10 double-double with 32 points and 14 assists in the win at No. 19/16 Baylor on Jan. 7. He became the first Wildcat to post consecutive 30-point games sinceÂ Michael BeasleyÂ in 2008 with his 36 and 32-point efforts against the Longhorns and Bears.

No. 13/15 K-State (17-2, 6-1 Big 12) returns to action on Tuesday night, as the Wildcats travel to Ames, Iowa to take on No. 12/12 Iowa State (14-4, 5-2 Big 12) at Hilton Coliseum at 8 p.m., CT on ESPNU.

