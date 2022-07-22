Novitsky Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List for 3rd Straight Year

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas redshirt senior center Mike Novitsky has been named to the 2022 Rimington Trophy Watch List for the third straight year, it was announced Friday morning.

Novitsky, the starter at center in all 12 games last season for the Jayhawks, was one of 40 centers nationally chosen for the watch list and one of six Big 12 centers selected. The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I football.

Novitsky, a transfer from Buffalo, was selected for the 2020 watch list with the Bulls. He then made it back-to-back appearances on the watch list last year when he was selected prior to his first season with the Jayhawks.

He certainly proved worthy of a third inclusion this year after a strong showing last year as a redshirt junior. According to PFF –which the Rimington Trophy committee consulted with for the watch list this season – Novitsky played 799 total snaps last year without allowing a sack or committing a penalty. In 2,302 career collegiate snaps, Novitsky has not allowed a sack.

He was graded out at 96% or better in pass blocking efficiency by PFF in all 12 games in 2021. Following the season, Novitsky was named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention by the league’s coaches.

The Victor, N.Y., native was the anchor of an offensive line that allowed just 16 sacks in 12 games last year, after surrendering 43 sacks in nine games in 2020 without Novitsky in the fold.

Novitsky and the Jayhawks will open the 2022 season on Sept. 2 at home against Tennessee Tech. Fans can purchase single-game tickets now. Kansas is set for a six-game home schedule this season. On top of Tennessee Tech, Coach Lance Leipold and Kansas will also host ACC foe Duke on Sept. 24, before taking on Big 12 opponents Iowa State, TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas at Memorial Stadium.

In addition to single-game tickets, season tickets are available and start as low as $185.