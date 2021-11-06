Salina, KS

November Most Wanted Online

Todd Pittenger November 6, 2021

A new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

Those on the new October list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, domestic violence battery, felony fleeing and eluding, trafficking contraband into a correction facility, rape, burglary, theft, and felony drug crimes.

The November list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated 12 arrests, and 3 Crime Stoppers rewards were paid out.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,494 criminals have been caught, and 440 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

– – –

Salina's Most Wanted 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

