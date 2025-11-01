November Most Wanted Online

The new November list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The November list went online Saturday morning.

Those on the November list are wanted for crimes which include arson, aggravated escape from custody, aggravated domestic violence battery, making criminal threats, fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of an accident, recruiting gang members, forgery, theft, felony drug crimes, and more.