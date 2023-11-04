November Most Wanted Online

The November list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The November list went online Saturday.

Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include among others aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, intimidation of a witness, domestic violence, and felony drug crimes.

The Octoberlist of Salina’s Most Wanted generated over a half-dozen arrests.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,767 criminals have been caught, and 453 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted