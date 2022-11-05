Salina, KS

Now: 38 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 56 ° | Lo: 36 °

November Most Wanted Online

Todd PittengerNovember 5, 2022

A new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The November list is online now.

Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include among others fleeing and eluding, criminal sodomy, indecent liberties with a child, computer crimes, burglary, felony drug crimes, and more.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,616 criminals have been caught, and 445 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The October list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated nine arrests and one Crime Stoppers reward was paid out.

The most wanted program was founded in July of 2000 through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

November Most Wanted Online

A new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online. The first weekend of each month a new list of Sal...

November 5, 2022 Comments

Football hosts Arkansas Baptist for...

Sports News

November 4, 2022

Southeast of Saline dominant in 50-...

Sports News

November 4, 2022

McPherson shuts out Ark City, 35-0

Sports News

November 4, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Assaria Man Hit, Locked W...
November 4, 2022Comments
Gas Prices Rise Slight in...
November 4, 2022Comments
Salina Police Log 11-4-22
November 4, 2022Comments
Lighting Ignites Fire
November 4, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra