November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Jeff GarretsonNovember 15, 2021

Although the number of Americans who still smoke has fallen over the past couple of decades, lung cancer is still the leading cause of cancer death for men and women in the United States.

Daniel Craig, Cancer Outreach Coordinator at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center joined in the KSAL Morning News with Jeff and Bob Monday to highlight some of the facts in the fight against lung cancer.

 

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death for men and women in the United States. Did you know that Lung cancer kills more people each year than breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and prostate cancer combined?

The Kansas Cancer Partnership in partnership with the Tammy Walker Cancer Center and Saline County Tobacco Use Prevention Coalition will be hosting three virtual Shine A Light on Lung Cancer events during the week of November 15th featuring topics such as radon, tobacco cessation, and local tobacco prevention efforts being done in Saline County schools.

Shine A Light on Lung Cancer Virtual Events

 

