Noted Australian Photographer Killed In Kansas Crash

A noted Australian photographer and storm chaser is dead following an early morning crash Thursday in Kansas.

According to highway patrol officials, 36-year-old Dale Sharpe was hit by another vehicle sometime around 4:30 a.m. in rural Harper County. It happened when he apparently got out of his vehicle after hitting a deer.

Sharpe was rushed to Harper County Community Hospital, where he later died.

Officials say the other driver was not injured.

Sharpe was described as a world-renowned storm and landscape photographer.

A gofundme account has been established to help the family. It’s description reads in part:

“Dale was a successful, passionate photographer, loving partner and father to Karlie and Mia, and generous friend to all. Dale leaves behind his beautiful partner Karlie and his perfect baby girl Mia who is just 10 months old. He was widely loved and will be a huge loss for many across the world both personally and professionally.”