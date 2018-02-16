UPDATE: No Incidents Following School Threat

There were no incidents Friday at Lakewood Middle School. And other than heightened security it was business as usual. There was a heightened police presence at the school following a threat found in a bathroom Thursday afternoon.

Rumors swirled on social media, reporting that there was an “active intruder” and that there were more threats. Police tell KSAL News these rumors were not true. There was no “active intruder”, and there are not more credible threats.

Police are continuing to investigate, and are trying to determine the source of the original threat.

As a precaution, police increased patrols around other schools in Salina on Friday as well.

Police anticipate things returning to normal on Monday, but are ready to help with school security issues as needed. Both the Salina Police Department and USD 305 say that safety and welfare of students, faculty, and staff is their top priority.

ORIGINAL: Salina Police have stepped up patrols around schools today after a note was found on a bathroom wall at Lakewood Middle School that warned about a possible school shooting.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that authorities and USD 305 are working together and taking the threat serious, informing parents of what was found and keeping a resource officer on the grounds throughout the day.

“The middle school resource officer is going to be stationed at Lakewood all day today, as opposed to floating back and forth between South Middle and Lakewood,” he said.

The note was found Thursday afternoon around 1:30pm scrawled on a girl’s bathroom wall in pencil.

“We’re looking into the graffiti itself to see if we can figure out, possibly who wrote it.”

Captain Forrester added there are extra patrols around Lakewood Middle School located at 1135 E. Lakewood Circle today as well as the other schools in Salina.