Northwest’s Dreamer and Central Oklahoma’s Wells Named 2023-24 All-Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo./WEST HAVEN, Conn. – Two MIAA men’s basketball players earned All-America honors for the 2023-24 season.

The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) both announced their NCAA Division II All-America Teams for the 2023-24 men’s basketball seasons. Northwest Missouri’s Wes Dreamer earned All-America honors from both associations while Central Oklahoma’s Jaden Wells was honored by the D2CCA.

Wes Dreamer, a 6-7 senior guard from Alvo, Neb., gained NABC All-America honors and second-team D2CCA All-America status. Dreamer, the MIAA Player of the Year, helped the Bearcats claim the program’s 11th consecutive conference crown and capture the school’s 12th straight 25-win season. Northwest ended the season in the NCAA postseason tournament with an overall record of 29-5.

Dreamer led the Bearcats in scoring (17.8 ppg) and rebounding (6.4 rpg) as he capped his collegiate career. Dreamer put up 15 20-point scoring contests this season, including a season-high 30 points against Upper Iowa (Nov. 17) and Clarke (Dec. 30). Dreamer dropped in 65 three-pointers and he made at least one three-pointer in 27 games. He knocked in at least three triples in 14 games.

Jaden Wells, a 6-1 fourth-year junior guard from Hurst, Texas, was named an Honorable Mention All-American by the D2CCA – the first All-America honor for the Bronchos men’s basketball program since 2014.

Wells averaged 21.5 points per game this season in leading the Bronchos to the MIAA Basketball Championship quarterfinals. He led the MIAA in scoring, made field goals (207), made three-pointers (82), made free throws (170), and steals (63). Earlier this season, Wells broke the UCO school record for career-made three-pointers (308) and became the fifth player in MIAA history to make 300 from deep.

The NABC’s All-America honors are voted on by NABC-member coaches across NCAA Division II. The D2CCA All-America and All-Region Basketball Teams are voted on by the members of D2SIDA, NCAA Division II Sports Information Directors Association.

To view the full 2023-24 NABC Division II All-America Team, click here. To view the complete 2023-24 D2CCA All-America Teams, click here.