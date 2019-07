A male victim is out numerous electronic items after his north Salina residence was broken in to.

Police Capt. Gary Hanus says the burglary occurred between 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday and 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 600 block of N. 7th St.

A 25-year-old male victim returned from work to find his back door had been broken in to.

A television, two gaming systems and other miscellaneous electronic equipment were all stolen.

Loss and damage is list at over $1,300.