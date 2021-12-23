Salina, KS

Now: 58 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 59 ° | Lo: 39 °

NORAD to Track Santa for 66th Year

Todd PittengerDecember 23, 2021

For the 66th year in a row the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, will track Santa as he flies around the world delivering toys to all of the good boys and girls.

According to the organization, the NORAD Tracks Santa website, features Santa’s North Pole Village, which includes a holiday countdown, games, movie theater, holiday music, webstore, and more. The website is available in eight languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Chinese.

The official NORAD Tracks Santa app is also in the Apple App and Google Play stores, so parents and children can count down the days until Santa’s launch on their smart phones and tablets. Tracking opportunities are also offered through social media on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram, as well as on partner platforms Bing, Amazon Alexa and OnStar.

Starting at 3 a.m on December 24, website visitors can see updates as Santa makes preparations for his flight. Then, at 5 a.m. trackers worldwide can call to inquire as to Santa’s whereabouts by dialing the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) where they will either speak with a live phone operator or hear a recorded update.

Due to COVID concerns, the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center will have fewer phone operators, so callers who do not reach a volunteer will hear a regularly updated recording as to Santa’s current location. Anytime on December 24, Amazon Alexa users can ask for Santa’s location through the NORAD Tracks Santa skill for Amazon Alexa, and OnStar subscribers can press the OnStar button in their vehicles to locate Santa. Santa Trackers can also use the Bing search engine to learn of Santa’s location.

Tracking Santa has been a tradition since 1955 when a local newspaper advertisement informed children they could call Santa directly – only the contact number was misprinted. Instead of reaching Santa, the phone rang through to the crew commander on duty, U.S. Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup, at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center, the predecessor to NORAD. Col. Shoup was quick to realize a mistake had been made, and assured the child he was Santa. Shoup then assigned a duty officer to continue answering calls. Thus, a holiday tradition was born, which NORAD has carried on since it was created in 1958. Each year since, NORAD has reported Santa’s location on December 24 to millions of children and families around the world.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

NORAD to Track Santa for 66th Year

For the 66th year in a row the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, will track Santa ...

December 23, 2021 Comments

K-State to Play North Florida on De...

Sports News

December 23, 2021

The DUI patrol will be from 11:00 Friday night through 3:00 Saturday morning.

Slow Speed Pursuit, Drug Arrest

Kansas News

December 23, 2021

Kansas Lawmaker Appears in Court

Kansas News

December 23, 2021

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

The DUI patrol will be from 11:00 Friday night through 3:00 Saturday morning.
Slow Speed Pursuit, Drug ...
December 23, 2021Comments
Kansas Lawmaker Appears i...
December 23, 2021Comments
Trek Bike Stolen
December 23, 2021Comments
“Christmas Carol...
December 23, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices