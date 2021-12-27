“Noon Year’s Eve” to Ring In 2022

A family friendly event will allow Salina to ring in New Year’s Eve early on December 31st. The annual “Noon Year’s Eve” event is scheduled at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

The “Noon Year’s Eve” is a free event for the whole family. It will feature music with crafts, a bounce house, face painting, and more.

At noon, there will be a balloon drop and a milk and cookie toast to 2022. The first 300 kids will receive a free McDonalds Happy Meal coupon.

“Noon Year’s Eve” will take place Friday, December 31st from 11am until 1pm.