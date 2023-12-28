Noon Year’s Eve to Kick-Off 2024

A family friendly event will allow Salina to ring in New Year’s Eve early on December 31st. The annual Noon Year’s Eve event is scheduled at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

According to Salina Parks and Recreation, they are ringing in 2024 with their Annual Noon Year’s Eve Party from 11am until 1pm.

Noon Year’s Eve is a free event for the whole family. It will feature music with crafts, a bounce house, face painting, and more.

The festivities will culminate at 11:45 am with a milk and cookie toast, followed by an exciting balloon drop.

There is no charge for individuals and families to attend this event.