Salina, KS

Now: 40 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 45 ° | Lo: 19 °

Noon Year’s Eve to Kick-Off 2023

Todd PittengerDecember 27, 2022

A family friendly event will allow Salina to ring in New Year’s Eve early on December 31st. The annual Noon Year’s Eve event is scheduled at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

According to Salina Parks and Recreation, they are ringing in 2023 with their Annual Noon Year’s Eve Party from 11am until 1pm.

Noon Year’s Eve is a free event for the whole family. It will feature music with crafts, a bounce house, face painting, and more.

At 11:45am they will do a milk and cookie toast that is then followed by a balloon drop.

There is no charge for individuals and families to attend this event.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Noon Year’s Eve to Kick-Off 2023

A family friendly event will allow Salina to ring in New Year's Eve early on December 31st. The annu...

December 27, 2022 Comments

Multiple Accidents on Icy Roads

Kansas News

December 27, 2022

Patrol Receives Fuel Donation

Kansas News

December 27, 2022

Cattle Truck Crash Closes Interstat...

Top News

December 27, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Noon Year’s Eve to ...
December 27, 2022Comments
Multiple Accidents on Icy...
December 27, 2022Comments
Patrol Receives Fuel Dona...
December 27, 2022Comments
Average Fuel Price Fallin...
December 27, 2022Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra