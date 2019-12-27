Salina, KS

Noon Year’s Eve to Kick Off 2020

December 27, 2019

For the sixth year in a row a family friendly event will allow Salina to ring in New Year’s Eve early on December 31st. The annual Noon Year’s Eve event is scheduled at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

There is no charge for individuals and families to attend this event.

Featured activities include bounce houses, dancing, face painting, games, music, and a balloon drop.

Limited party favors will be available for purchase, or you can bring your own hats and noisemakers. The first 300 kids will receive a free happy meal ticket courtesy of McDonalds! At noon there will be a cookies and milk and a toast to 2020.

This event is is sponsored by the Salina Parks & Recreation Department and Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

The Noon Year’s Eve event is Monday, December 31st, from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in Heritage Hall, located within the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

 

