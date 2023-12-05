“Nonstop For Nolan” Effort Underway

A grassroots effort is underway in Salina to raise funds and support for a child who was badly hurt when a vehicle he was in was hit by a drunk driver.

On the evening of December 1st, just before 7pm, 9-year-old Nolan Davidson and his father Aaron Davidson were on their way from one basketball game in Shawnee to another when they were involved in a severe car crash caused by a drunk driver. The collision, impacting the rear passenger side where Nolan was seated, resulted in critical injuries.

Nolan was swiftly transported by ambulance to Children’s Mercy Hospital and immediately underwent surgery to save his life. He sustained multiple fractures to his face and skull, with significant swelling in his brain posing an immediate concern. He was placed in a medically induced coma to allow his body and brain the necessary rest and healing.

Nolan has a Salina connection. His father Aaron grew up in Salina and continues to visit family who still live here. Aaron has stayed an active member of the Salina running community even after moving to the Kansas City area, taking third in the Crossroads Half Marathon this November. Nolan’s grandfather Bob works for Kansas Wesleyan University as a writer, after retiring as the long-time sports editor at the Salina Journal.

An event is being organized this Saturday morning in Salina at Oakdale Park to raise funds and support for the family.

Anytime from 6a-10a, join in the community unofficial 5k run / walk for the Davidson family. Feel free to bring your running buddies by the Eric Stein Stage at Oakdale Park to make a free will donation to the family. Don’t feel up to a whole 5k? Walk a lap around Oakdale Park and be a part of this community. Everyone is encouraged to donate $20 either by cash or by card via a GoFundMe account which has been established. It is also encouraged to wear royal blue, the color of Nolan’s soccer team, to show your support on your run.

