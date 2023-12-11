“Nonstop For Nolan” Raises Love and Money

Over 200 runners joined in a grassroots effort in Salina to raise funds, and show love in the memory of a child who died from injuries suffered when a vehicle he was in was hit by a suspected drunk driver.

Back on the evening of December 1st, just before 7pm, 9-year-old Nolan Davidson and his father Aaron Davidson were on their way from one basketball game in Shawnee to another when they were involved in a severe car crash caused by a drunk driver. The collision, impacting the rear passenger side where Nolan was seated, resulted in critical injuries.

Nolan was swiftly transported by ambulance to Children’s Mercy Hospital and immediately underwent surgery to save his life. He sustained multiple fractures to his face and skull, with significant swelling in his brain posing an immediate concern. He was placed in a medically induced coma to allow his body and brain the necessary rest and healing. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries late last week.

Nolan has a Salina connection. His father Aaron grew up in Salina and continues to visit family who still live here. Aaron has stayed an active member of the Salina running community even after moving to the Kansas City area, taking third in the Crossroads Half Marathon this November. Nolan’s grandfather Bob works for Kansas Wesleyan University as a writer, after retiring as the long-time sports editor at the Salina Journal.

This past Saturday morning in Salina an unofficial 5k run / walk was held at Oakdale Park to raise funds and support for the family. Over 200 runners participated, donating $1,655. Organizers say it was “an incredible group of runners, walkers, and generally kind people”.

A celebration of Nolan Davidson’s life is planned for this Thursday at 4:00 in the afternoon at Westside Family Church in Lenexa.