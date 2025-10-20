Nonprofits Invited to Apply for Opioid Settlement Funding

According to Saline County, applications are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, December 1, 2025.

“Local nonprofits play a vital role in prevention, treatment, recovery, and education. This funding provides an opportunity to expand their impact and ensure resources reach the people who need them most,” said Annie Grevas, Saline County Commissioner, District 2 and member of the Saline County Health Department Advisory Council.

Approximately $50,000 in funding will be awarded through the Opioid Settlement Fund Grant Program in 2026.

Eligible projects must align with one or more of the four community priorities identified in Saline County Opioid Community Needs Assessment.

Improving access to treatment and services

Expanding prevention, education, and awareness efforts

Reducing stigma toward people who use drugs

Strengthening support for people in recovery

The application form, instructions, and program guidelines are available on the Saline County website on the Opioid Settlement Grant Program Section.