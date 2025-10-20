Nonprofits Invited to Apply for Opioid Settlement Funding
By Todd Pittenger October 20, 2025
Saline County and the City of Salina are accepting applications from nonprofit organizations seeking to address the impact of substance use and addiction in the community.
According to Saline County, applications are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, December 1, 2025.
“Local nonprofits play a vital role in prevention, treatment, recovery, and education. This funding provides an opportunity to expand their impact and ensure resources reach the people who need them most,” said Annie Grevas, Saline County Commissioner, District 2 and member of the Saline County Health Department Advisory Council.
Approximately $50,000 in funding will be awarded through the Opioid Settlement Fund Grant Program in 2026.