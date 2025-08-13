Nonprofit Security Grants Available

The Kansas Highway Patrol, as the State Administrative Agency for the Nonprofit Security Grant Programs (NSGP) announces a “call for applications” to the FY2025 State NSGP funding opportunity.

According to the agency, this funding opportunity is for physical security enhancements and other security-related activities for nonprofit organizations at high risk of a terrorist attack. It also seeks to integrate the preparedness activities of nonprofit organizations with broader state and local preparedness efforts, such as enhancing the protection of crowded areas.

The FY2025 target allocation for the state of Kansas is $2,100,000. As always, this will be a very competitive process. Each organization can request up to $150,000 per facility, with up to three facilities for a maximum of $450,000. If submitting for multiple facilities, each facility must fill out its own Investment Justification (IJ) and self-risk assessment. Training and application resources can be found at https://datacounts.net/nsgp/ to help your organization achieve the best score possible.

Applications for the 2025 NSGP must be submitted through the Astra System at https://nsgp.astrakansas.com/. Additional functions include:

Subscribe for NSGP announcements. Stay informed about the application process. Everyone working on the project proposal should subscribe. Register as a user. If you are interested in applying for the FY2025 Nonprofit Security Grant Program and have not yet registered as an Astra user, register here: https://nsgp.astrakansas.com/users/new

For more information on the Nonprofit Security Grant Program and reference materials, please go to https://www.datacounts.net/nsgp.