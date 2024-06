A Salina non-profit which provides mentors for children is warning of a scam.

According to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina, it has been brought to their attention that two men are soliciting around Salina asking for donations on behalf of the agency. The men are described as being in their late 20s, and were wearing orange mesh vests,

The agency says these people are not representing Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina and are not authorized to accept donations on their behalf.