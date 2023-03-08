Non-Injury Crash

A couple vehicles were towed away after a crash at the intersection of Santa Fe and Prescott.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 16-year-old male driver from Salina was cited for running a red light in his 2001 Chevy Silverado and collided with a 2023 Nissan Versa on Tuesday evening around 6:50pm.

Both vehicles had front end damage and were towed.

The 34-year-old female driver was checked out for injuries at the scene by EMS and not transported to the hospital.

The woman, who is from Salina as well was cited for no proof of insurance.