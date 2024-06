The victim of a drive-by air gun shooting, was shot in the shoulder during their walk at Sunset Park.

Police Captain James Feldman tells KSAL, on Sunday June 9th at 3:30, a White Ford Explorer drove through Sunset Park after an unknown male leaned out of the rear passenger window, and shot an air gun at a 23-year old Salina female.

the victim suffered no injuries to the shoulder or body.

Captain Feldman says the Ford Explorer did not have a tag and were not able to locate the vehicle.