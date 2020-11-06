Non-Conference Dates Officially Set for Shockers Hoops

Shocker men’s basketball returns to Charles Koch Arena, Home of Devlin Court in less than four weeks.

Wichita State’s seven-game non-conference slate – released Friday — includes three December home dates, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 2 against Oral Roberts.

The Shockers will also play host to Missouri at Charles Koch Arena on Sunday, Dec. 6 and meet up Oklahoma State on Saturday, Dec. 12 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

WSU’s only non-conference true road game comes Saturday, Jan. 2 at Ole Miss.

As previously announced, the Shockers are scheduled to open the 2020-21 season, Nov. 25-27, with three games at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Start times and television information will be released in the near future, along with the American Athletic Conference’s 20-game schedule.

All dates are subject to change.

As a reminder, Wichita State has implemented a new clear bag policy for all ticketed sports. Click here to read more about this important new security measure.