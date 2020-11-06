Salina, KS

Now: 73 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 75 ° | Lo: 56 °

Non-Conference Dates Officially Set for Shockers Hoops

WSU Athletics ReleaseNovember 6, 2020

Shocker men’s basketball returns to Charles Koch Arena, Home of Devlin Court in less than four weeks.

Wichita State’s seven-game non-conference slate – released Friday — includes three December home dates, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 2 against Oral Roberts.

The Shockers will also play host to Missouri at Charles Koch Arena on Sunday, Dec. 6 and meet up Oklahoma State on Saturday, Dec. 12 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

WSU’s only non-conference true road game comes Saturday, Jan. 2 at Ole Miss.

As previously announced, the Shockers are scheduled to open the 2020-21 season, Nov. 25-27, with three games at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Start times and television information will be released in the near future, along with the American Athletic Conference’s 20-game schedule.

All dates are subject to change.

As a reminder, Wichita State has implemented a new clear bag policy for all ticketed sports. Click here to read more about this important new security measure.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Shockers Picked 7th in American Preseason Pol...

October 28, 2020 12:14 pm

Crossover Classic Bracket Set

October 14, 2020 2:30 pm

Wichita State Investigating HC Marshall

October 9, 2020 11:27 am

K-State, Wichita State to Play Charity Exhibi...

July 10, 2020 2:04 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Kansas to Face Gonzaga and Saint Jo...

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Kansas men’s basketball will face Gonzaga and Saint Joseph’s in the 2020 R...

November 6, 2020 Comments

Non-Conference Dates Officially Set...

Sports News

November 6, 2020

Saline County Lays Out Time Frame F...

Top News

November 6, 2020

Teen Flees After Wrecking Vehicle

Kansas News

November 6, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Teen Flees After Wrecking...
November 6, 2020Comments
2 Guns and Thousands of C...
November 6, 2020Comments
$3.5M Available To Assist...
November 5, 2020Comments
COVID-19 Relief Funding S...
November 5, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices