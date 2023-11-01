Nominees Sought For Conservation Awards

It’s no secret that sorghum and conservation go hand-in-hand. If you know of a producer that goes above and beyond to prioritize sustainability practices on their operation, be sure to nominate them by November 10, 2023, for the Kansas Bankers Association Conservation Awards Program, hosted by the Kansas Bankers Association, K-State Research and Extension, and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

According to the Kansas Grain Sorghum Producers Association, this award program began as a way to highlight and generate interest of conservation within agriculture across Kansas, as well as recognize individuals who have made strides in creating a more sustainable future. In previous years, over 200 producers have been nominated for their efforts. This year, there will be six award categories. They are:

Energy Conservation

Water Quality

Water Conservation

Windbreaks

Wildlife Habitat

Forms can be submitted to local county extension offices, or, if nominating for the Wildlife Habitat category, to the office of the corresponding district biologist for Kansas Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism. Following review, winners will be selected by a committee and will be sent to the K-State Agronomy Extension Office by December 8, 2023.

More details can be found here.

Searching for the latest updates when it comes to applying atrazine? Look no further. This article from K-State provides insight into updates to atrazine labels as well as alternative herbicide and sorghum-related applications.