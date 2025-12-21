No Winner, Powerball Soars to $1.6 Billion

The Powerball holiday jackpot streak continues. No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $1.60 billion for Monday night’s drawing. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $735.3 million.

According to the lottery, Monday’s jackpot ranks as the fourth largest in Powerball history and the fifth largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.

Although there was no jackpot winner, U.S. lotteries are reminding players to check their tickets carefully, as many tickets won cash prizes in last night’s drawing.

Nationwide, eight tickets matched all five white balls. The winning Match 5 tickets were sold in California, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan (2), New Hampshire and Ohio. The Match 5 prize is a set cash prize of $1 million in all jurisdictions except California, where prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel and determined by sales and the number of winners.

The drawing also produced 112 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 22 tickets that won $150,000 prizes.

Monday’s Powerball drawing will be the 46th in the current jackpot run – a game record for the most drawings in a jackpot cycle.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Sept. 6 by two tickets in Missouri and Texas that split a $1.787 billion prize.

This marks only the second time in Powerball history that the game has produced back-to-back jackpots exceeding $1 billion. The only other occurrence was in 2023, when a $1.08 billion jackpot was won on July 19, followed by a $1.765 billion jackpot on Oct. 11. Both jackpots were won in California.

If a player wins Monday’s jackpot, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize estimated at $1.60 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $735.3 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

