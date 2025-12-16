No Winner, Powerball Grows to $1.25 Billion

There was no winner Monday night, so the the Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $1.25 billion for the next drawing Wednesday, giving players nationwide another chance to dream big this holiday season. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $572.1 million.

According to the lottery, Wednesday’s jackpot is the second-largest Powerball prize this year, behind the $1.787 billion prize won on Sept. 6 in Missouri and Texas. This marks only the second time in Powerball history that the game has generated back-to-back billion-dollar jackpots.

Although there was no jackpot winner, U.S. lotteries are reminding players to check their tickets carefully to see if they have won any cash prizes.

Two tickets, sold in Arizona and California, matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. The drawing also produced 43 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 14 tickets that won $200,000 prizes.

Wednesday’s drawing will be the 44th in the current jackpot run – a game record for the most drawings in a jackpot cycle. The Powerball jackpot was last won on Sept. 6 by two tickets in Missouri and Texas that split a $1.787 billion prize.

The only other time the Powerball game generated back-to-back billion-dollar jackpots was in 2023, when a $1.08 billion jackpot was won on July 19, followed by a $1.765 billion jackpot won on Oct. 11. Both jackpots were won by players in California.

If a player wins Wednesday’s jackpot, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize estimated at $1.25 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $572.1 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top Ten Powerball Jackpots