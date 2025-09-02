No Winner: Powerball Grows to $1.3 Billion

The billion-dollar Powerball jackpot is still on the rise

According to the lottery, the prize has surged to an estimated $1.30 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday night. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $589.0 million. Wednesday’s jackpot ranks as the fifth largest in the Powerball game and the ninth largest among U.S. lottery jackpot games.

The Powerball jackpot climbed higher after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn last night – white balls 8, 23, 25, 40, 53 and red Powerball 5. The Power Play® multiplier was 3.

Despite there being no jackpot winner, U.S. lotteries are reminding players to check their tickets carefully, as prizes are awarded for matching the red Powerball or a portion of the winning numbers.

Nationwide, ten tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey (2), New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Two tickets matched all five white balls and increased their winnings to $2 million, by including the Power Play® option for $1 more at purchase. The $2 million-winning tickets were sold in Montana and North Carolina.

There were also 124 tickets that won $50,000 prizes (Match 4 + PB) and 25 tickets that won $150,000 prizes (Match 4 + PB + Power Play).

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing will be the 41st drawing since the jackpot was last won in California on May 31, 2025. To date, the longest Powerball jackpot run has been 42 consecutive drawings, which was set on April 6, 2024, with a $1.326 billion jackpot winner in Oregon.

If a player wins Wednesday’s jackpot, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize estimated at $1.30 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $589.0 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Since its first drawing in 1992, the Powerball game has helped generate more than $36 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Fla. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

