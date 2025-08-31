No Winner: Powerball Grows to $1.1 Billion

Players will have a chance to go for a billion-dollar Powerball jackpot before the holiday weekend ends. No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night, pushing the Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.1 billion for the next drawing on Monday night.

Monday’s jackpot is the game’s fifth-largest prize ever. It has an estimated cash value of $498.4 million.

The winning numbers in the Saturday, Aug 30 drawing were white balls 3, 18, 22, 27, 33 and red Powerball 17. The Power Play multiplier was 3.

Even though the Powerball jackpot rolled, participating lotteries are reminding players to check their tickets to see if they won a lower-tier cash prize.

Nine tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes in last night’s drawing. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in California (4), Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

Three tickets matched all five white balls and increased the $1 million prize to $2 million, because the tickets included the Power Play® option for $1 more. The $2 million-winning tickets were sold in Colorado, Indiana and New Hampshire.

There were also 115 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 27 tickets that won $150,000 prizes.

Monday’s Powerball drawing will be the 40th drawing since the jackpot was last won in California on May 31, 2025. To date, the longest Powerball jackpot run has been 42 consecutive drawings, which was set on April 6, 2024, with a $1.326 billion jackpot winner in Oregon.

If a player wins Monday’s jackpot, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize estimated at $1.1 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $498.4 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Since its first drawing in 1992, the Powerball game has helped generate more than $36 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Fla. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

