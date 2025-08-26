No Winner, Powerball at Seventh Largest

The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $815 million for the next drawing on Wednesday night, making it the seventh-largest prize in game history. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $367.9 million.

The Powerball jackpot rolled Monday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 16, 19, 34, 37, 64 and red Powerball 22. The Power Play® multiplier was 3.

While the jackpot evaded players, two tickets in Georgia and Texas won $1 million prizes after matching all five white balls. There were also 26 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and five tickets that won $150,000 prizes.

In the Double Play drawing, a ticket in Maryland won a $500,000 prize after matching all five black balls. Double Play is a $1 add-on feature that allows players to play their Powerball numbers, again, in a separate drawing for a chance to win up to $10 million. Double Play drawings are live streamed on Powerball.com after the main drawing.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing will be the 38th drawing since the jackpot was last won in California on May 31, 2025. If a player wins Wednesday’s jackpot, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize estimated at $815 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $367.9 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Since its first drawing in 1992, the Powerball game has helped generate more than $36 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top Ten Powerball Jackpots