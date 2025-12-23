No Winner, Powerball at $1.7 Billion

Powerball could deliver the ultimate life-changing prize this Christmas Eve. No ticket matched all six numbers drawn last night, pushing the jackpot to an estimated $1.70 billion for Wednesday night’s drawing. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $781.3 million.

Wednesday’s jackpot ranks as the fourth largest in Powerball history and among any U.S. lottery game.

Historically, the Powerball jackpot has been won once on Christmas Eve (2011) and four times on Christmas Day (1996, 2002, 2010 and 2013).

The jackpot rolled last night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 3, 18, 36, 41, 54 and red Powerball 7. The Power Play® multiplier was 2.

Although there was no jackpot winner, U.S. lotteries are reminding players to check their tickets carefully, as many tickets won cash prizes in last night’s drawing.

Nationwide, nine tickets matched all five white balls to $1 million prizes. The winning Match 5 tickets were sold in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York (2), Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

The drawing also produced 107 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 28 tickets that won $100,000 prizes. Note: In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel and determined by sales and the number of winners.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing will be the 47th in the current jackpot run – a game record for the most drawings in a jackpot cycle. The Powerball jackpot was last won on Sept. 6 by two tickets in Missouri and Texas that split a $1.787 billion prize.

If a player wins Wednesday’s jackpot, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize estimated at $1.70 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $781.3 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Record U.S. Lottery Jackpots