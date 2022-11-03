Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 79 ° | Lo: 60 °

No Winner: Powerball at $1.5 Billion

Todd PittengerNovember 3, 2022

With no winner Wednesday night, the Powerball jackpot continues to climb through billion-dollar territory and is quickly approaching its world record jackpot amount. Saturday’s jackpot is estimated at $1.5 billion, with a cash option of $745.9 million.

According to the lottery, if a player wins Saturday’s jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot and the $1.537 billion Mega Million jackpot.

The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and red Powerball 23.

Despite there being no jackpot winner i Wednesday’s drawing, more than 7.2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $74.9 million. Big winners include 16 tickets (AZ, CA-2, CO, GA-2, MD-2, MN, NC, NJ-2, NY, OR, TX, VA) that matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. Three tickets (AR, MT, NJ) matched all five white balls and increased the prize to $2 million by including the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play. There were also 189 tickets nationwide that won a $50,000 prize, and another 49 tickets that won a $100,000 prize.

Saturday’s drawing will be the 40th Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on August 3 in Pennsylvania. If no one wins the jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, it will tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner. The longest jackpot run in Powerball history ended on Oct. 4, 2021, when a ticket in California won a $699.8 million jackpot on the 41st drawing.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.  The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $1.5 Billion (Est.)  – Nov. 5, 2022

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

No Winner: Powerball at $1.5 Billio...

With no winner Wednesday night, the Powerball jackpot continues to climb through billion-dollar terr...

November 3, 2022 Comments

Trout Season Now Open

Kansas News

November 2, 2022

Salina South Fall Play This Week

Kansas News

November 2, 2022

Siny Joseph Recipient of KSU Salina...

Top News

November 2, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Trout Season Now Open
November 2, 2022Comments
Salina South Fall Play Th...
November 2, 2022Comments
Tools Stolen from Manufac...
November 2, 2022Comments
Symphony Features Compose...
November 2, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra