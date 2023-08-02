No Winner: Billion Dollar Jackpot Grows

The Mega Millions jackpot continues its relentless upward march. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night, the estimated jackpot rolls to $1.25 billion, with a cash option of $625.3 million. The next drawing is Friday, August 4th.

According to the lottery, if won at the current $1.25 billion level, the jackpot it would be the fourth largest prize in Mega Millions history.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won in New York on April 18th. Friday’s drawing will be the 31st in this current run.

Overall, the total number of winning tickets at all prize levels continues to increase along with the jackpot, and the August 1 drawing produced a total of 4,904,910 winning tickets across all prize tiers.

Seven tickets matched the five white balls Tuesday night to win the game’s second-tier prize. Across the country, 135 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the third-tier prize. Twenty-eight of those tickets are worth $40,000 each, because they also included the optional Megaplier. The other 107 win the standard $10,000 each.

Since the last jackpot was won on April 18, there have been more than 31.3 million winning tickets at all non-jackpot prize levels, ranging from $2 up to $5 million.