No Weekend Powerball Jackpot Winner

There was no jackpot winner Saturday night, so the Powerball jackpot continues to balloon.

According to the lottery, the jackpot has grown to an estimated $747 million, with a $403.1 million cash option for Monday’s drawing.

If a player wins Monday’s jackpot, it will rank as the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

Top-winning tickets in the Saturday night drawing include four tickets that matched all five white balls to win $1 million. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in Florida, New Jersey, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

Nationwide, the drawing produced 64 winning tickets worth $50,000 and 17 winning tickets worth $100,000. Altogether, more than 2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $20 million in Saturday’s drawing.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on November 19, 2022, by a single ticket in Kansas that won a grand prize worth $92.9 million. This Monday’s drawing will be 34th drawing in the jackpot run.