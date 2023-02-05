Salina, KS

Now: 35 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 56 ° | Lo: 35 °

No Weekend Powerball Jackpot Winner

Todd PittengerFebruary 5, 2023

There was no jackpot winner Saturday night, so the Powerball jackpot continues to balloon.

According to the lottery, the jackpot has grown to an estimated $747 million, with a $403.1 million cash option for Monday’s drawing.

If a player wins Monday’s jackpot, it will rank as the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

Top-winning tickets in the Saturday night drawing include four tickets that matched all five white balls to win $1 million. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in Florida, New Jersey, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

Nationwide, the drawing produced 64 winning tickets worth $50,000 and 17 winning tickets worth $100,000. Altogether, more than 2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $20 million in Saturday’s drawing.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on November 19, 2022, by a single ticket in Kansas that won a grand prize worth $92.9 million. This Monday’s drawing will be 34th drawing in the jackpot run.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

No Weekend Powerball Jackpot Winner

There was no jackpot winner Saturday night, so the Powerball jackpot continues to balloon. Accord...

February 5, 2023 Comments

Cadet Law Academy Planned in Salina

Top News

February 5, 2023

February Most Wanted Online

Kansas News

February 5, 2023

Juvenile Killed in Crash

Top News

February 5, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

No Weekend Powerball Jack...
February 5, 2023Comments
February Most Wanted Onli...
February 5, 2023Comments
Math / Science Academy P...
February 5, 2023Comments
“Walk Kansas”...
February 4, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra