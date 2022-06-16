Salina, KS

No University Tuition Increases

Todd PittengerJune 16, 2022

The Kansas Board of Regents has approved flat tuition at the six state universities today.

According to the organization, this is the fourth year in a row that the Board has approved flat tuition for undergraduate resident students at the University of Kansas. Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University, Kansas State University, Pittsburg State University and Wichita State University have had no undergraduate resident tuition increases in three of the past four years.

“The Regents are excited that students at state universities in Kansas will see no tuition increases next academic year,” said KBOR Chair Cheryl Harrison-Lee. “I’m thankful that Governor Kelly and the Legislature provided funding for flat tuition. Their partnership in this area, coupled with their support for increased need-based student financial aid, has helped us ensure affordability for Kansas families.”

One of the primary responsibilities of the Board of Regents, as defined in state law, is to set tuition and fees at state universities. The tuition and fee proposals that were approved by the Board are available on the Board’s website.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

