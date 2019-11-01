Salina, KS

No Tricks, Plenty of Treats

Todd PittengerNovember 1, 2019

There were no tricks from mother nature a day after snow fell across the area , but it was a little chilly for the little ghost and goblins out seeking treats on Thursday.

Large crowds gathered at several locations, where safe trick-or-teat events were being held.

Salina Police hosted a safe trick-or-treat event. “Cops and Costumes” featured giveaways and fun with police officers. It also attracted a large crowd. As it concluded, police told KSAL upwards of 600 people attended the event.

The Kansas Highway Patrol also hosted a safe “Trooper Trunk-Or-Treat” Halloween event. The KHP’s newest recruits passed out candy and stickers, showed kids patrol vehicles, and had decorated vehicles to enjoy. The agency says between 500 – 1000 people attended the event.

Similar safe trick-or-treating events were held at multiple other locations, including at the Salina Central Mall.

Some of the more popular places in town to trick-or-treat the old-fashioned way were the Highland Avenue area, areas of South Salina, and areas of East Salina. Large groups of trick-or-treaters went door-to-door seeking treats.

Several churches hosted safe trick-or-treat events, as did Kansas Wesleyan University.

 

Kansas Highway Patrol photo

 

The best costume we have seen at Cops and Costumes. Too cool!

Posted by Newsradio 1150 KSAL on Thursday, October 31, 2019

 

