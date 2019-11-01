No Tricks, Plenty of Treats

There were no tricks from mother nature a day after snow fell across the area , but it was a little chilly for the little ghost and goblins out seeking treats on Thursday.

Large crowds gathered at several locations, where safe trick-or-teat events were being held.

Salina Police hosted a safe trick-or-treat event. “Cops and Costumes” featured giveaways and fun with police officers. It also attracted a large crowd. As it concluded, police told KSAL upwards of 600 people attended the event.

The Kansas Highway Patrol also hosted a safe “Trooper Trunk-Or-Treat” Halloween event. The KHP’s newest recruits passed out candy and stickers, showed kids patrol vehicles, and had decorated vehicles to enjoy. The agency says between 500 – 1000 people attended the event.

Similar safe trick-or-treating events were held at multiple other locations, including at the Salina Central Mall.

Some of the more popular places in town to trick-or-treat the old-fashioned way were the Highland Avenue area, areas of South Salina, and areas of East Salina. Large groups of trick-or-treaters went door-to-door seeking treats.

Several churches hosted safe trick-or-treat events, as did Kansas Wesleyan University.