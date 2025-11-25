No Thanksgiving Public Transportation

Salina Area public transportation, including Salina CityGo, 81 Connection, Regional Paratransit, GoAbilene, GoConcordia, KanConnect, and OCCK OnDemand public transportation, will be closed on Thursday, November 27th, for Thanksgiving.

CityGo service will resume on Black Friday, November 28th, with hours of operation from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Peak routes will not be running.

Regional Paratransit, GoAbilene, and GoConcordia services will be running reduced trips on Friday.

81 Connection, KanConnect, and OCCK OnDemand will be running regular routes on Friday.

Transportation services will resume normal operating hours on Saturday, November 29th.