Salina, KS

Now: 39 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 55 ° | Lo: 32 °

No Small Matter: Early Childhood Education Event Planned

KSAL StaffDecember 8, 2019

Did you know that Saline County currently only has 1,600 licensed child care slots for the 4,000 children under the age of 5 who live in our community?  We are in a child care desert and the crisis is impacting our local economy because potential employees can’t find care for their children.

The 20 organization collaboration, Partners In Early Childhood Education, is partnering with KS Action for Children and Kansas Wesleyan to view the film, “No Small Matter,” which addresses this concern, on Thursday, December 12 from 6:30 – 8:30 pm at KWU’s Fitzpatrick Auditorium.  This FREE event will conclude with opportunity to discuss how to be a part of the solution!

RSVP through this link today: https://secure.everyaction.com/diPqcKqM1EGC57gOg9kHWw2

 

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Hansen Community Intern Application...

The Dane G. Hansen Foundation and K-State Research and Extension Community Intern Program gives up...

December 8, 2019 Comments

Give the Holiday Gift of Life

Kansas News

December 8, 2019

No Small Matter: Early Childhood Ed...

Kansas News

December 8, 2019

KWU Women Hold Off York for 5th Str...

Sports News

December 8, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hansen Community Intern A...
December 8, 2019Comments
Give the Holiday Gift of ...
December 8, 2019Comments
No Small Matter: Early Ch...
December 8, 2019Comments
Foundation Funds Art Cent...
December 7, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH