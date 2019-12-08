No Small Matter: Early Childhood Education Event Planned

Did you know that Saline County currently only has 1,600 licensed child care slots for the 4,000 children under the age of 5 who live in our community? We are in a child care desert and the crisis is impacting our local economy because potential employees can’t find care for their children.

The 20 organization collaboration, Partners In Early Childhood Education, is partnering with KS Action for Children and Kansas Wesleyan to view the film, “No Small Matter,” which addresses this concern, on Thursday, December 12 from 6:30 – 8:30 pm at KWU’s Fitzpatrick Auditorium. This FREE event will conclude with opportunity to discuss how to be a part of the solution!

RSVP through this link today: https://secure.everyaction.com/diPqcKqM1EGC57gOg9kHWw2