No Primary Election in Saline County

Primary election day across Kansas is next week on Tuesday, August 5th. Locally in Salina there will not be a primary election.

According to Saline County, the number of candidates in all local races, including Salina City Commission and Salina USD 305 school board, did not exceed the threshold required to trigger a primary contest.

The next opportunity for voters to cast their ballots will be the general election on Tuesday, November 4th.

Residents are encouraged to ensure their voter registration is current ahead of the election. The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, October 14th.

Turning 18 on or before November 4th? Don’t miss your chance, get registered to vote and make your voice count!

Voter registration status can be checked at the Kansas Secretary of State’s official site:

VoterView

Live outside Saline County? Check with your local election office to find out if you do have a primary on August 5th.

The complete list of Salina City Commission candidates includes:

Keith Cooper

Trent W Davis

Randall R Hardy

Johnnie A (JAK) Keller

Dean Klenda

Greg Lenkiewicz

Bill Longbine

John C Price

Doug Rempp

The complete list of Salina USD 305 candidates includes: