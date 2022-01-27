No One Injured after Shots Fired

Gunfire was sprayed at two Salina homes in what police believe are unrelated incidents of violence.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that six shots were fired at a home in the 3000 block of Castle Court Wednesday night, while at least four bullets were fired into a home in the 1500 block of Bachtold Avenue.

Police say around 8:30pm, a 28-year-old man was lying in bed when he heard an explosion and saw drywall dust flying in the air near his closet. Investigators found six bullet holes on the exterior of the Castle Court residence. One round had passed through a wall and lodged into his refrigerator. Damage is listed at $2,000.

Just before 1am Thursday, officers were sent to the Bachtold Avenue location after someone fired a 9mm pistol at the house. The occupant inside told police he heard the shots, then a car door slamming and a vehicle driving off. Four 9mm casings were found near the area of Bachtold and Sycamore. Video from a neighborhood door cam shows possibly a white Mistubishi Eclipse 2 door with a black top driving westbound on Bachtold and then heading southbound on Sycamore. Damage to the residence is estimated at $100.

At this time, police believe the incidents are not connected.