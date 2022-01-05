Salina, KS

No New COVID Deaths, 257 New Cases

Todd PittengerJanuary 5, 2022

There have been no new COVID deaths in Saline County since Monday and 257 new cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there are currently 1,026 active cases in the community.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that 28 patients require hospitalization related to COVID-19.

There have been 188 COVID related deaths overall.

An additional 200 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 this week, an increase of .3 percent. A total of 29,087 residents of Saline County have been vaccinated, accounting for 53.6 percent of the total population.

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:

  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Get testedif you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.

You can find testing centers at VaccinateSalineCountyKS.com/testing or contact your local medical provider.

  • Get vaccinated.

You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.

  • Wear a mask, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when indoors in crowded spaces.
  • Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.
  • Do not travel to “hot spots.”

If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contact.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

